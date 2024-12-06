Reward offered for information leading to arrest in deadly Caribbean carnival parade shooting

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect wanted in the shooting at the Caribbean carnival parade in Brooklyn in September that injured four people and killed a man.

25-year-old Denzel Chan was shot and killed when a suspect jumped over the police barricade during the parade on Eastern Parkway and opened fire into a crowd.

There is now a combined reward of up to $10,000, up to $3,500 payable by CrimeStoppers for an arrest and indictment, and $6,500 payable by the NYPD for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Police have released a photo of the suspect they are looking for.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

