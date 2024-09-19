NYPD releases photo of suspect wanted in deadly Caribbean carnival parade shooting

Mayor Adams, parade organizers also met Thursday in hopes of avoiding violence at future events

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two weeks after a deadly shooting at the Caribbean carnival parade in Brooklyn, police have released a photo of the suspect they are looking for.

The new development came Thursday night, not long after Mayor Eric Adams and organizers met to discuss safety at future events.



Event organizers said the meeting, which involved a number of City agencies, was positive.

"You had NYPD, Sanitation, the mayor's office coming together to make sure that we don't have a repeat of what happened this year," West Indian American Day Carnival Association's Jelani DeShong said.

During the parade on September 2, a shooter jumped over the police barricade during the parade on Eastern Parkway. Four people were injured, and one man was killed.

"You had one idiot that shot five people. We cannot take away from the number of guns were removed number of fights and disputes that were stopped," Adams said.

Many of the disputes were stopped by nearly 30 different groups dubbed 'violence interrupters.' Next year, the plan is to start working the streets a month in advance.

Members of the group TMK said they broke up dozens of arguments.

"Certain days it was like breaking fights up after fights after fight. And this is prior to the parade," Thomas Haynes said.

Adams said that while organizers complained of a lack of communication and resources, overall everyone came away feeling better prepared to keep next year's even safe.

"If you have these meetings, these post meetings and you don't be honest about the conversations, then you're not going to get the result you want," Adams said.

Adams said the city is looking into installing walk-through metal detectors along the parade route.

