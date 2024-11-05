13-year-old, 66-year-old hit killed by vehicles amid in rise in pedestrian deaths in NYC

The sorrow of these deadly crashes is deep. Lucy Yang has more on the victims.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 13-year-old and a 66-year-old's deaths are the latest amid an alarming rise of pedestrians stuck and killed this year in New York City.

Niyell McCrorey, 13, was hit and killed by a car at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Cathedral Parkway on October 24.

After a week in the pediatric ICU, she passed away from her injuries.

"My daughter Niyell was a brilliant kid. She didn't trouble anyone. She was a sweetheart," said her father, Darnell Sealy-McCrorey.

Friends and family members lit candles and left condolences at the scene on Monday night.

"I miss her voice, I miss her presence, her touch, her smell. everything about my granddaughter I miss," Alithia Mackins-Wilson said.

On Sunday night in Harlem, another accident took someone's life.

Officials say a driver of a Toyota RAV4 took off after hitting and killing a 66-year-old man who was walking along Fifth Avenue by 135th Street after 9 p.m.

The victim was rushed to nearby Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On Saturday night, a bicyclist was killed by a Toyota minivan that sped away from a police stop, striking the victim at W. 155th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Scenes like these are on the rise.

According to the NYPD's own statistics, so far this year, 7,027 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles.

That's a 3.2% increase compared to the 6,811 accidents this time last year.

The McCrorey's are praying their pain will encourage drivers to slow down.

"Be mindful of your speed. When you're driving. My daughter was brain-dead for seven days. She fought and lost her life from a traumatic injury." Sealy-McCrorey said.

Niyell joins the grim statistic.

So far this year, more than 200 pedestrians have died from their injuries.

According to the Transportation Alternatives, "New York is failing its citizens."

