66-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Harlem; police searching for driver

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 66-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Harlem Sunday night.
The victim was walking southbound on Fifth Avenue when he was hit by a Toyota RAV4 shortly after 9:00 p.m.
The victim was rushed to nearby Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident marks the second fatal hit and run in Manhattan in two days.
A bicyclist was killed by a Toyota minivan that sped away from a police stop, striking the victim at W. 155th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue Saturday night.
