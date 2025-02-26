2-alarm fire burns through rooftop on West Village apartment building

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning in a West Village apartment building.

Fire started on the roof of the building on Bank Street just before 7 a.m.

The fire burned through a patio structure on the top of the building.

"These green spaces are great in New York City. It's a great use of what would normally be unused space, but often times we get fires on them. People go out, smoke a cigarette, they drop it. We don't know the cause, I'm not saying that was the cause, but it did start on the roof that communicated into the penthouse and it becomes a difficult fire for units," said Deputy Chief Jospeh Schiralli, FDNY.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

It was contained on the roof deck and a penthouse on the roof.

The deputy chief credited the building's sprinkler system for putting most of the fire out.

No one was injured.

Despite the fire being contained to the upper floors, the FDNY said that there could be water damage to the lower floors.

"There's going to be some significant water damage, to what extent I don't know. It was sprinklered. We did shut down the sprinklers. We wanted to limit the water damage. Once the fire is out we don't need the sprinklers on it. It's just going to cause unnecessary damage to the lower apartments on the lower floors. So, I don't know the extent on the damage right now," Schiralli said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

