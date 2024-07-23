2 men killed in plane crash at Long Island MacArthur Airport identified

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities identified the two men killed in a small plane crash on Long Island Monday night.

Their small plane crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, killing the couple.

Chris Kucera, left, and Zach Hatcher, right, were killed when their small plane crashed on Long Island on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Pilot, Christopher Kucera, 46, and Zachary Hatcher, 43, the passenger, were both from Virginia. No other injuries were reported.

The FAA says a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 crashed near the end of the runway at the airport around 6:15 p.m.

Suffolk County police say the small plane took off in the southwest direction and, according to a witness, was airborne and for some "unknown reason" attempted to return to the airport. Upon return, the aircraft crashed.

Family tells Eyewitness News that Chris and his partner Zach were visiting friends not far from the airport. They were heading back home to Virginia at the time of the crash.

Doing a 180-degree turn shortly after takeoff is considered extremely risky for a single-engine plane, according to FAA guidance. If engine failure is to blame, pilots are told to try to land the plane without turning. But it's not clear what, if any, mechanical trouble was discovered or communicated.

The FAA and NTSB both responded to the scene, and are investigating.

Family members of the victims are understandably devastated, but told the Fredericksburg Free Press that Chris always showed interest in becoming a pilot and had gotten his pilot's license by age 17.

"We're devastated," said Mike Kucera, the victim's brother. "Chris loved that plane, and he loved Zach."

Hatcher was recently hired as the CEO of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region after many years as senior director of development for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Chris attended Virgina Tech, where he studied aerospace engineering. He was a very experienced pilot. He had at least 1500 hours in Beechcraft Bonanza A36 that crashed. He's had the plane for nearly a decade.

"Chris died doing what he loved most and with the man he loved most. We are grateful for that. Considering the loss of power so soon after takeoff, Chris is a hero for avoiding casualties on the ground," said Will Mackintosh, Fredericksburg City Councilor, and friend of the victims.

