Small plane crashes at Long Island MacArthur Airport; pilot and passenger injured: officials

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip on Monday.

The FAA says a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 crashed near the end of the runway at the airport around 6 p.m.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash. Islip officials say they were the pilot and passenger, who suffered injuries.

It's not clear what their conditions are.

Airport Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the FAA is investigating.

Islip officials say the runway will remain closed while the investigation continues.

They ask passengers to check with their airline for any possible delays or cancellations.

