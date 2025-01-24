2 overnight shootings end NYC's 5-day no shooting streak, 5 minutes after it was announced

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City went five days this week without a person shot, the longest the NYPD has not recorded a shooting victim in least 30 years, but the streak is over.

"For the first time in 30 years, there have been 0 shooting victims in New York City for 5 days. This is the longest we've gone without a shooting victim since the beginning of the CompStat era and is a result of the brave work that the members of the NYPD do every day," the NYPD said in a statement.

About five minutes after making the announcement on social media, a person was shot.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the legs at 690 Pennsylvania Avenue in the East New York section of Brooklyn around 10:16 p.m. Thursday.

The victim had apparently crashed a car into another parked vehicle and then got into a verbal dispute with a person who walked up and said, "I know the owner" of the car that was struck.

The argument escalated and the person shot the driver of the crashed car twice in the legs.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a man in his 60s and wearing grey sweatpants, got away on foot.

Then early Friday at around 1 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot once in the leg outside of a laundromat on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

He encountered two men, and one of them opened fire. They ran away and were described as having a medium complexion and wearing black clothing with blue masks.

No arrests were made in either shooting.

The gunfire ended a remarkable period of no one shot in five days, from Saturday night to Thursday night, for the first time since the NYPD began keeping detailed records 30 years ago.

Forty-five people had been shot so far this year through Sunday, the same number of people shot last year.

The number of shooting incidents is down 25.6%. There have been 29 incidents of shootings so far this year, down from 39 last year.

Earlier this week, the city announced the NYPD had seized more than 20,000 illegal firearms since the mayor took office in 2022. Among them, more than 1,400 were ghost guns.

The seizure of guns was 3,000 more than the previous three-year period from 2019 to 2021.

