20-year-old man accused of breaking into Gracie Mansion on New Years Day

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man is accused of breaking into Gracie Mansion on New Year's Day, authorities say.

The break-in occurred just before 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at Mayor Eric Adams' residence.

Authorities say Michael Aromando, of the Upper East Side, climbed a perimeter fence and was able to access a second-floor bedroom, where Adams' security detail found him.

Adams was not home at the time and not in danger, police said.

Aromando lives just blocks away from Gracie Mansion. He showed investigators cellphone video of himself removing a Christmas ornament from a drawer in the house.

Several items from Gracie Mansion were recovered in Aromando's possession.

The reason for the break-in is unclear.

Aromando was charged with burglary and illegal entry.

A judge also gave Aromando an 11 p.m. curfew and he is permitted from going within one block of Gracie Mansion.

