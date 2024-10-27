Early voting underway across the Tri-State

Lindsay Tuchman has more on the presidential candidates' stances on key issues as early voting gets underway across the Tri-State area.

More than 140,000 people voted on Day 1 of early voting in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting is underway across the Tri-State.

Early voting began Saturday in both New York and New Jersey. Connecticut began voting earlier in the week.

All three states will offer early voting until Sunday, November 3.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was among early voters in Brooklyn early Saturday.

"This is awesome. I'm very impressed to see this and I've ben watching the news and it looks like there's lines all over the city," he told Eyewitness News.

New York City broke early voting records over the weekend with more than 250,000 people casting ballots.

Manhattan: 71,321

Bronx: 27,581

Brooklyn: 77,033

Queens: 58,078

Staten Island: 23,847

2-day citywide total: 257,860

New Yorkers are just as fired up as Williams. Voter Pamela Patur said she is focused on getting the youth to the polls.

"I'm really enthusiastic about getting young people out to vote to influence them and have them understand that their vote counts," she said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is among those who have already taken advantage of early voting. He cast his ballot Friday morning in Greenwich.



Lamont tried to vote Monday on the first day of Connecticut's early voting, but instead, he posted a photo of the long line and decided to put it off until Friday.

For voting locations, more information on the election, candidates and voter deadlines, visit our 2024 voter guidefor New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Tri-state area.

