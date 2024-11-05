Key races to watch in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The biggest race in New Jersey is between Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and hotel developer Curtis Bashaw, a Republican, in the race to fill the Senate seat occupied until recently by Democrat Bob Menendez, who resigned following a federal bribery conviction.

The Senate race has attracted attention because of Democrats' razor-thin majority. There's little margin of error for the party in a state like New Jersey, which hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate in more than 50 years.

"I very much feel the pressure to make sure that we're delivering not just for New Jersey, but delivering a majority for this country so I can get the important things done," Kim said recently.

The contest pits Kim, a three-term House member from New Jersey's 3rd District, against Bashaw, a first-time candidate and businessman from Cape May. Four others including Green, Libertarian and Socialist party candidates are on the ballot.

Bashaw has personally financed his campaign with at least $1 million, according to Federal Election Commission records. He gained the GOP nomination in June when he defeated a Trump-backed rival. A first-time candidate, he's served on several boards including for Stockton University and a state tourism panel.

Bashaw, 64, has said he considers himself a moderate, noting he supports abortion rights and is a married gay man.

"When my party's right, I will support it. But when my party's not right, I'll stand up against it," he said recently.

Bashaw has said he supports Trump, who's been a lightning rod in the state. Democrats flipped four congressional seats in the 2018 midterm while Trump was president.

HOUSE RACES

Among the U.S. House races of interest is the 7th District seat that includes Trump's Bedminster golf club. Republican Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman, a former leader of the state's progressive Working Families Alliance. Kean is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former New Jersey elected officials.

We sat down with the congressman to talk about issues impacting New Jersey.

"We need to lower taxes, we need energy independence and we need to have the backing of cops and we need to secure our southern border," Kean (R-NJ-7th) said.

In addition, the congressman strongly supports Israel and Ukraine. He also wants to see more fiscal responsibility here at home.

Kean won the seat just two years ago after the district was realigned to favor a Republican majority. We asked his challenger Sue Altman about the issues impacting New Jersey.

"I think we need to codify ROE for women's reproductive rights. We need to make sure that it's not just left up to the states rights issue.... So, that's number one. On affordability, I mean, we need to make sure that there is vital and robust competition at every point of sale," Altman said.

Anthony Johnson has more on the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat challenger Sue Altman.

The negative ad campaign has given her name recognition. Altman is a former basketball player who became a teacher and frustration drove her into politics.

"It is with the people of this district and my career. I have stood up against both parties when they've stepped out of line," Altman said.

Another House race worth noting is the 8th District where Democrat Rob Menendez, son of the recently resigned senator, is seeking a second term against Republican Anthony Valdes.

Early in-person voting was only recently enacted in New Jersey. Early in-person and mail ballots accounted for 30% of the vote in 2022. The first vote counts released on election night are expected to be a combination of those advance votes. Votes uncounted on election night can average 5-6%, higher in Cumberland and Bergen counties.

The urban north is by far the state's most Democratic region, while the Northwest is the most Republican.

RACE FOR PRESIDENT

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and seven third-party candidates will compete for the state's 14 electoral votes.

New Jersey has favored the Democrat in presidential elections since 1992. In 2020, Biden carried the state with 57% of the vote; in 2016, Clinton carried it with 55%. Nonetheless, the Garden State was home to more post-primaries presidential campaign activity than in previous years, thanks to Trump. In May, he held a rally in Wildwood on the Jersey Shore, in between New York court appearances. In August, he held a press conference at his Bedminster golf club just ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

