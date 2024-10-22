New poll suggests Democrats could flip 2 Congressional seats on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Election Day is two weeks away and a Siena poll has found Democrats could flip two seats on Long Island.

Democrat and former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is challenging freshman Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito in an intense foreseen rematch in Nassau County in the 4th Congressional district - in what could be the most controversial race on Long Island.

Control of Congress is up for grabs. Two years ago, all four Long Island Congressional districts were flipped red - giving Republicans control of the House. Today, they hold a narrow lead with an eight-seat advantage, prompting many swing seats across the nation into play.

On Long Island, a new bombshell Newsday/Siena poll surveying likely voters revealed that Gillen, of Rockville Centre, is surprisingly leading D'Esposito, of Island Park, by far -- 12 percentage points 53-41.

"We've knocked like 90,000 doors already and we're going to keep knocking until November 5th," Gillen said.

The Siena poll revealed that Democratic challenger and former journalist John Avlon, of Sag Harbor, is almost tied with first-term Republican Congressman Nick LaLota, from Amityville, in the 1st Congressional district race.

LaLota has a three-point lead, 47 to 44% over Avlon.

"I just saw this election, especially with the renomination of Donald Trump after January 6th as one of those times where citizens need to step up, roll up their sleeves and get in the arena," Avlon said.

Last year, both representatives LaLota and D'Esposito led the charge to expel their Long Island Republican colleague George Santos from his District 3 office.

Santos later pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.

"I was proud to lead the charge for accountability to ensure he was removed from office so voters got a legitimate opportunity to elect somebody to fill that seat," LaLota said.

Political experts say the Siena poll shows possible Democratic enthusiasm and that it's on an upswing - but that can only be proven on Election Day.

