Democrats looking to flip New York's first congressional district as race tightens

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Democrats have been trying to flip the seat for New York's first congressional district which represents most of Suffolk County.

The race between Incumbent Nick LaLota and Challenger John Avlon is now razor thin after Donald Trump's rally on Long Island and the rise of Kamala Harris in the polls.

First-term Republican Congressman Nick LaLota, a 46-year-old Navy Veteran, husband, and father of two from Bayshore, is hoping to keep District 1 on Long Island red.

John Avlon, a Democrat and former journalist and author who lives in Sag Harbor, is running his first political race.

"We're on red to blue. Hakeem put us on the top 10 races to flip the house," Avlon said.

Both candidates explained how to address the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which started under Trump's administration, capping state and local tax deductions known as Salt at 10,000 dollars.

The Salt Cap led to bigger tax bills for Long Islanders with high incomes and high property values.

"We need to raise the salt cap. We tried to do that this year in Congress. It was unfortunately blocked by Democrats on February 14th of this year," LaLota said.

"Address the affordability crisis. Restore the state and local tax deduction that Trump and the Republicans took away and expand the child tax credit," Avlon said.

In a divided district and nation, both candidates say they can reach across the aisle.

LaLota specifically pointed out how he helped expel fellow Long Island Republican Congressman George Santos from office.

"I was proud to lead the charge for accountability to ensure he was removed from office so voters got a legitimate opportunity to elect somebody to fill that seat," LaLota said.

"We just launched Republicans for Avlon the other day, co-chaired by Adam Kissinger and Mayor Tom Gardella. I think that's the kind of cross-pollination. My wife is a Republican. I think that's the kind of common sense people want to see," Avlon said.

