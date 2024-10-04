Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes place in Central Park, on Long Island, and elsewhere in the Tri-State on October 20

Making Strides: Help Make Breast Cancer a Thing of the Past

Learn how to donate or sign up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC 7 New York invites you to join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Making Strides has always been more than just a walk; it's a movement raising lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

This year's walk in Central Park takes place on the morning on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

We invite you to join forces with us, the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader working tirelessly to end breast cancer as we know it.

You can sign up for the walk in Central Park at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/nyc.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager received a special and well-deserved honor at Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff.

The American Cancer Society gave her its first annual Stacey Sager Courage Award. Stacey has recently been battling cancer for a third time.

The walk on Long Island takes place at Jones Beach State Park on Sunday, October 20. You can sign-up for that walk here.

Making Strides events will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

You can search for locations in the New York metro area at makingstrideswalk.org/nyc.

