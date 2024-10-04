'Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer' spotlights cutting-edge treatments, life-changing stories

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho for our annual, Emmy Award-winning WABC-TV special "Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer" on Sunday, October 13th at 5:30 p.m.

The special discusses a new form of radiation therapy that allows for greater precision, and much less damage to the heart and lungs.

A patient who previously had breast cancer twice was able to get this kind of proton therapy and stay strong throughout her treatments. Patients can't see or feel the beam as it hits only the cancer cells and causes no pain.

Plus, a change in protocol at one hospital led to a woman discovering a ticking time bomb in her heart.

A new study shows that using mammograms to spot arterial calcification - and simply telling women to get it checked - made all the difference for a grandmother. After her mammogram, she learned that she had 99% blockage in her heart and was able to get life-saving stents put in before it was too late.

Also, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Edie Falco is normally very private, but she opens up about her personal battle with breast cancer to inspire other women fighting the disease.

Falco reveals the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer while working on "The Sopranos," and how she kept her diagnosis and treatments a secret on the set.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager returns to work amid cancer journey

After her third battle with cancer, Stacey Sager has returned to Eyewitness News.

And a groundbreaking new study is looking to improve the healthcare of black women for generations to come.

VOICES of Black Women is researching why black women are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer and studying at least 100,000 women over three decades.

One of the doctors and core investigators shares how to enroll.

Plus the special talks to sister survivors who ended up battling breast cancer at the same time. Now they work with the American Cancer Society to raise money for research.

This half hour covers rapidly developing new treatments and cutting-edge advances.

The program illuminates some of the most amazing breakthroughs available, showing the stories of patients whose lives are changed forever.

