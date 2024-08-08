Stacey Sager honored with American Cancer Society courage award at Making Strides kickoff

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager received a special and well-deserved honor Thursday.

The American Cancer Society gave her its first annual Stacey Sager Courage Award at Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff.

Sager has recently been battling cancer for a third time.

The award will be given out every year, in her name, to a cancer survivor.

"The words 'you have cancer,' they will also mean you have courage, because cancer is going to force you to dig deep, it will make you face your fears because you have to," Sager said.

The American Cancer Society says Sager is deserving of the award for showing her strength, courage and determination during her cancer journey -- and for helping others by sharing her story.

You can learn more about her journey by watching her special story "Three Decades, Three Cancers."

You can watch Sager's full speech below:

Watch Stacey Sager's speech at American Cancer Society Making Strides event on Long Island

