Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting: Street closures, security and more to know

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- NYPD is urging "elevated vigilance" during Wednesday night's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting -- the first in a series of holiday season events that could be easy targets.

"Violent extremists and malicious actors may perceive the holiday season as a desirable time to target crowded parades, markets, houses of worship, or other holiday events and gatherings. In particular, since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in early Oct 2023," the NYPD said in an internal assessment obtained by ABC News.

"Additionally, during both this year's and last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, demonstrators attempted to disrupt the event by jumping barricades at the same location along the route. While this year, individuals locked arms while chanting and held up a banner, last year, a group of people dressed in white jumpsuits splashed fake blood and attempted to glue their hands to the pavement."

Protests are possible. During last year's ceremony, police blocked thousands of protesters from coming within sight of the Rockefeller Center tree. The protesters were relegated to the tree outside New Corp headquarters south of Rockefeller Center and seven were arrested.

Rockefeller Center is ringed by security and metal barricades during the tree lighting ceremony, and anyone who is not cleared to be there is pushed to the periphery.

The tree lighting ceremony also marks the traditional start of the pedestrianizing of streets surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall, using movable barriers to partially or fully close streets to cars and alleviate foot traffic along sidewalks.

West 49th and West 50th streets, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, are traditionally open only to pedestrians during the most congested hours, between 11 a.m. and 12 a.m. every day.

The following streets will be closed for the tree lighting at the discretion of the NYPD:

46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

