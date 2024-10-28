How to watch 2024 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 2024 TCS New York City Marathon will be live broadcast to more than 530 million homes around the world on Sunday and locally on Channel 7, WABC-TV.

The BEST DAY in New York City will be viewed in more than 200 countries and territories via various partners, including ESPN2 in the United States and ABC7/WABC-TVin the NYC-area. ESPN2 and WABC-TV have been home to the TCS New York City Marathon's award-winning broadcast since 2013.The TCS New York City Marathon television broadcast, recently awarded a New York Emmy award for Sports Program - Live (Single Program), is produced in coordination with 45 Live, distributed by IMG.

"To people everywhere, coming to New York City is a dream. Next week our partners at ESPN and ABC7/WABC-TV will showcase the best day of the year in the greatest city in the world - TCS New York City Marathon race day-to viewers around the world," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO, New York Road Runners. "Our New York Emmy award-winning broadcast, features high caliber graphics, more than 40 cameras, and a world-class roster of talent that brings fans closer to the action as the race unfolds along the iconic 26.2-mile course."

As part of the recently renewed NYRR and WABC/ESPN deal, coverage this year will include a new, national live show available on ABC network, 3 to 5 p.m. ET, race day. The program-Live from the TCS New York City Marathon-will feature live looks from the finish line and course, highlighting the +50,000 runners that will finish the race following the four professional divisions. Jeremy Schaap, ESPN Host E60 and The Sports Reporters, will join the marathon's broadcast talent team this year as lead reporter of the new national show.

"The New York City Marathon is one of the great competitions in the world of sports and race day is one of the most exciting milestones on the Gotham calendar," said Jeremy Schaap. "It really is a de facto holiday. As a born and bred New Yorker, I cherish it for the way it draws the world to the greatest city on the planet and at the same time brings the people of Fun City together. And there are as many stories as there are runners, which means for those of us in the storytelling business it is a kind of motherlode."

Additional newcomers to the broadcast talent team include WABC Eyewitness News Anchor, and Bronx-native Pedro Rivera who will be reporting live throughout the race coverage from Mile 20 in the Bronx, and U.S. Olympian and veteran track & field commentator Kara Goucher, who will join the race call team for both the world feed and the new iHeartRadio broadcast available locally on 710 WOR and Q104.3 HD-2, and internationally on the iHeart Radio app.

Returning to the broadcast, SportsCenter anchorHannah Storm,and ESPN Running Events CommentatorJohn Anderson, OlympiansCarrie TollefsonandGalen Rupp, and Paralympians Kurt Fearnley and Amanda McGrory. Storm will return to host the program with Anderson, Tollefson, and Fearnley in the broadcast booth as analysts for all four professional races. A talented array of reporters including veteran Olympics commentatorsLewis Johnson,Peloton instructor and marathonerBecs Gentry, Ali on the Run Show host Ali Feller,and ABC7's Eyewitness News reportersRyan Field,Sam Ryan,Kemberly Richardson,Michelle Charlesworth,Dani Beckstrom, and Brittany Bell, will be present at the start, finish, along the course, and in the sky. Joining Goucher in the world feed booth will be veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard.

In addition to the world feed, Goucher's and Swangard's calls will also be incorporated into the marathon's first-ever radio broadcast, led by Emmy award-winning sports anchor Len Berman. Live Radio coverage will be available 8 a.m. to Noon locally on 710 WOR and Q104.3 HD-2 on the radio and globally on the iHeartRadio app.

Nationally the broadcast will air on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App from 8 to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7 to 8 a.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. abc7ny.com will present a view of the finish line from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Locally, the race will air on ABC7/WABC-TV from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth will begin at 7:00 a.m. EST.

A domestic, Spanish-language broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN app and ESPN.com) from 8 to 11:30 a.m. EST. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on ESPN Deportes.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include ESPN International (South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean), Eurosport (Europe, Southeast Asia, India), Fox Sports/Kayo (Australia), L'Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), SMG Great Sports (China), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), TSN (Canada), and TVE/Tv3 (Spain).

---

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

A New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners' vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running - serving nearly a half a million New Yorkers annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 50,000 runners-from the world's best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.