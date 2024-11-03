Project Purple members participating in TCS NYC Marathon to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer

Watch the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7

Hear more about Project Purple's mission to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer research at the TCS NYC Marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2024 TCS NYC Marathon will have plenty of purple on race day for a wonderful cause.

Project Purple will have members of its organization running to help raise awareness and increase research for pancreatic cancer.

"Our runners are just amazing," said Project Purple founder Dino Verrelli. "We've had survivors run for us. We've had people who have loved ones fighting run for us. People who have lost loved ones."

Phoebe Sander, a Project Purple team member, says the marathon will be an emotional one for her. She became involved in Project Purple because her aunt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023.

"It's definitely been very difficult, but I will say my aunt is one of the most positive people in my entire life," she said.

Sander's father, Norbert Sander, was also a huge inspiration for her to run in the event. Norbert Sander won the New York City Marathon in 1974 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008. He did six months of chemotherapy and given kind of a six-month bill of health, but was re-diagnosed with stage four metastatic pancreatic cancer in March 2010.

"This is super personal for me, losing my dad," added Sander.

Project Purple has been at the forefront of research for pancreatic cancer. They have been actively involved in establishing and helping to establish high-risk screening clinics and surveillance programs throughout the world. And a lot of their funding comes from their marathon teams.

"The research money that Project Purple donates, it feels so good to be a part of that," noted Sander. "My own fundraising goal and also to see the immense amount of money that all of the other Project Purple runners are raising,"

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3. Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with our pre-race show, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. Live coverage of the marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

