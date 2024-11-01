NYPD bulking up security with thousands of runners and spectators participating in TCS NYC Marathon

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is taking no chances with their ability to keep the runners and crowds safe at the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners from around the world will be participating in the event, and they can expect to see an increased police presence along the race course. They can also expect to see it in the skies as the NYPD will be monitoring the race from up above.

"There are so many runners coming over bridges," said NYPD Chief of Staff Tarik Sheppard. "Our helicopters are able to bridge scans, counterterrorism scans to look for anything abnormal."

The NYPD says by air it will take them less than five minutes to get from the starting line on Staten Island to the finish line in Central Park. While on the ground, they will be monitoring video with access to more than 60,000 cameras inside the Joint Operations Center.

"We want one of our top executives sitting here in case we have to make some critical decision from the Joint Operations Center while we're still looking at the marathon," Sheppard said.

The numerous barriers along the marathon route will be used for the protection of runners and spectators. A team of snipers will be lined along the whole course, both visible and non visible.

"It's an observation for all the runners, whether it's the elite all the way down to the amateur, making sure everyone's safe and there's nothing along the ordinary happening along the route," said NYPD Sgt. Juan Swystun.

The NYPD Highway Patrol will also be at the head of the race escorting all the runners the entire way. Sgt. James Gatto has escorted every marathon for the past 30 years.

"It has gotten much bigger," Gatto said. "If you go back to 1994, I believe there was only 26,000 runners so its almost doubled since then."

The marathon is a tradition for many runners and security officers working behind the scenes to pull off an event seen around the globe.

"These events are what really separates New York from a lot of other police departments across the country," Sheppard said. "This is what we're experts at."

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.

