Older runners urge their peers to get moving, stay active, and see the world

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of us slow down as we get older, but others are picking up the pace, recently lining up next to runners half their age at the starting line for the New York City Marathon.

Kathrine Switzer, the legendary distance runner who was almost pulled off the course at the Boston Marathon in 1967, a time when women were not permitted to run it, has a message for another group that has often been discouraged from running.

"You're never too old and never too slow to move," Switzer said.

According to a study released by Running USA, the average age of participants in running events increased from 2015 to 2022, with more runners lacing up in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s to run long distances including marathons.

"They're saying, I want to live better. I want to live stronger, I want to feel good. And they're finding that running is easy, cheap, and accessible. And all they have to do is put one foot in front of the other," she said.

At this year's New York City Marathon, nearly 7,000 runners aged 55 to 88 crossed the finish line.

"My last New York marathon was in 1988. But a year ago, I decided I wanted to do it one more time before I kick the bucket," said Mitch Strong, 76 years old.

"Something just made me feel like maybe I should try it again at 60 and just trying to accept how my body was going to be, how it was going to be different, so it's kind of exciting that I was able to do it," said Anne Williams-Isom, 59 years old.

They want their peers to know that they can do it too.

"If I can do it, you can do it," Strong said.

"Enjoy the outdoors and gradually work up to what you can do. Everybody can do something," said Kevin Heaney, 79 years old.

"You don't have to run a marathon. You don't have to run a 5K. You can throw on a pair of shoes, go walking with friends. And eventually, just run a little, see what happens," said Barbara Buck, 65 years old.

What are the benefits of running in their older years?

"It's wonderful. It's like a slice of life," Heaney said.

"It makes me feel as if I can achieve almost anything," said David Coleman, 68 years old.

"I get to know that I can do hard things. I get to do something just for me," Williams-Isom said.

Many added that they've met friends through running.

"I'm in this crazy track club in Brooklyn. After I joined them, I went run crazy. They've also become some of my best friends, it's a huge social component," Coleman said.

Some said running helps them see the world.

"This is the first time I run in New York," said Ruth Uhlenbruck, 60 years old.

"If I really wanted to do another marathon, I'd go to Dublin because why wouldn't you?" Buck said.

Switzer predicts this trend of people running in their later years is here to stay.

"Watch this space, because these are the people with credit cards and they're really willing to travel and to take part in events. And they're loving the new friendships that they have that they couldn't have when they had less leisure time," Switzer said.

If you're inspired and want to start running later in life, the New York Road Runners has a program called "Striders" that helps older adults get out and get walking and meet new people. It's free!

