US Open begins at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens

FLUSHING MEADOWS ,Queens (WABC) -- The 144th US Open swings into Queens bringing with it the sport's top players and fans from all over the world.

That means security in and around Flushing-Meadows Corona Park will be tight.

On average, the tournament draws upwards of 80,000 spectators per day for two weeks straight as onlookers hope to catch a glimpse of the best players in the world.

At the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, the NYPD's top goal is to keep players, high-profile stars and spectators at the large-scale event, safe.

In past years, there's been an increase in police presence both in and off the grounds.

Attendees might notice screening checkpoints at points of entry, as well as aviation, harbor, canine, transit and other specialized units.

This is all done so the match play can go on without a hitch, under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium and the surrounding courts.

While the US Open will see tons of action, the MTA is encouraging New Yorkers that the best way to get here -- fast and safe -- is on the system, and to leave their cars at home.

"We got buses to get here galore. LIRR comes right here. We have access-a-ride for people with mobility issues. We're having more people choose to go that way because the service is so great. All of those options are way, way better than sitting in traffic on the Grand Central Parkway, or on the Van Wyck or whatever those crazy congested roads are and then paying $20-$40 to park," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

Ahead of the events today, NYPD police commissioner Edward Caban and other NYPD executives will have a briefing Monday morning to discuss security protocols.

