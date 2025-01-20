New York City, Tri-State brace for bitter cold after winter snow storm

Raegan Medgie has latest from the Riverdale, the Bronx.

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Crews are cleaning up the streets across the Tri-State after the snowfall.

Right now, there's still a state of emergency in effect.

And here in the city, some communities were hit with heavier snow than others.

Snow started around 2 p.m. in the city on Sunday. It started off as a light dusting but gradually increased as the day went on.

Plows hit the streets to clear roadways after two inches fell across the city. Some areas got up to four inches.

The snow-clearing vehicles are set to continue their work through the morning.

With snowfall out of the way, people around the New York City metro area are now eyeing dangerous arctic cold air.

The cold wave is set to settle over the Tri-State for several days, which will keep snow around and increase the potential for slick roads and black ice.

