National Puerto Rican Day Parade announces 2025 theme and honorees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade announced the themes, tributes, and honorees for its 68th annual festivities on Tuesday.

The 2025 theme, Plantando Bandera (Planting Roots), recognizes how Puerto Rican communities across the diaspora have established deep roots and positively contributed to their communities; locally, nationally and globally.

The celebration of Puerto Rican culture, history, and achievement marches up Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 8.

This year's celebration recognizes the municipality of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican community of Atlanta, Georgia.

"We are pleased to recognize the communities of Aguas Buenas and Atlanta, and we anticipate highlighting them in our 2025 festivities," stated NPRDP Board Chair Lillian Rodríguez Lopez. "These communities exemplify our 2025 theme, Plantando Bandera, as each has uniquely and positively impacted and contributed to society while enriching the cultural identity of our people."

This year's parade will also pay tribute to the beloved Puerto Rican Christmas tradition, La Parranda.

Meet the 2025 honorees

Six-time GRAMMY winner, Olga Tañón, honored as Queen of the 2025 Parade celebration.

Acclaimed film and television actor, Luis Guzmán will be joining Tañón in leading the parade procession, with the King title.

Golden Globe Award-winning actress, Gina Rodríguez, will be honored as this year's Madrina (Godmother).

Honored as Padrino (Godfather) of this year's Parade is Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning artist, Elvis Crespo.

WABC-TV is a proud broadcast partner of the parade. You can watch it on Channel 7 at 12 p.m. and it will be streamed on abc7NY and all of our connected TV apps.

