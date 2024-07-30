Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $54M in funding to continue Second Ave subway extension

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday new funding for the Second Avenue subway extension.

Hochul said the state will provide $54 million in state resources, which will allow the MTA to immediately begin a utility relocation project for the extension.

The contract was put on hold last month along with the governor's decision to pause congestion pricing, which threw the MTA's capital funding into disarray.

"I have been committed to the Second Avenue Subway since the day I took office, and we will deliver this project for the people of East Harlem and the millions of riders who will use it every day," Hochul said. "When I announced the pause on implementing congestion pricing, I directed my team to think creatively about how to keep these generational investments moving forward. Now, we are committing the funds needed to continue the utility relocation contract, the first step to building this transformational project to meet the needs of everyday New Yorkers."

MTA Chair Janno Lieber issued a statement saying the funding puts the MTA in a position to keep phase two of the project on track -- amid the congestion pricing pause -- while the state figures out how to fund the outstanding $15 billion for its capital program.

The second phase of the project will extend Q train service from 96th Street north on Second Avenue to 125th Street and then west on 125th Street to Park Avenue.

Phase two will also feature an entrance at Park Avenue to allow for transfers to the Metro-North Railroad 125th Street station.

"Second Avenue Subway Phase II is the most impactful transit equity project in the nation, and it will have a tremendous positive impact on the residents of East Harlem and all New Yorkers," Rep. Adriano Espaillat said in a statement. "We have made significant progress to date and the benefits this expansion will have, once completed, will be transformative in my district and across New York City-connecting East Harlem to the rest of the world."

