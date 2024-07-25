2 new lawsuits filed over indefinite pause on New York City's congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two new lawsuits were filed Thursday in response to the indefinite pause of congestion pricing in New York City.

The lawsuits aim to force the plan to go into effect after it was paused just three weeks before it was supposed to start.

Advocacy groups argue Gov. Kathy Hochul acted illegally by pausing the $15 tolls on vehicles entering Manhattan's business district.

They say legislation passed in Albany requires the MTA to carry out the plan.

The first lawsuit, City Club of New York et al v. Hochul, challenges Hochul's authority to single-handedly block implementation of the 2019 MTA Reform and Traffic Mobility Act. That law mandated the design, development, building, and operation of the Central Business District Tolling Program.

The second lawsuit, Riders Alliance v. Hochul, alleges that Hochul's decision violates the state constitutional right to clean air and a healthy environment that was added to the state constitution in 2021

Advocates believe that the success of either lawsuit will result in the implementation of the congestion pricing plan.

"When Governor Hochul halted congestion pricing last month, she singlehandedly deprived millions of subway and bus riders of $15 billion worth of transit improvements like more frequent trains, new subway lines, faster buses and greater accessibility - and she also violated two state laws and the state constitution," said Comptroller Brad Lander. "If her action is not reversed, hard-working New Yorkers on their way home after a long day, will experience increasing service cuts, gridlock, air quality alerts, and inaccessible stations."

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber declined to comment on the latest lawsuits.

NJ Burkett has details on the first MTA board meeting since Gov. Hochul paused the congestion pricing plan.

