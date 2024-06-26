Full MTA board set to meet for 1st time since congestion pricing pause

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full MTA board will meet for the first time since New York Gov. Kathy Hochul paused the controversial tolling plan.

Across the city, a number of transit projects have been halted because of the governor's decision, but supporters of the plan to rally on Wednesday in favor of it.

The MTA Board will vote on a resolution to acknowledge the pause on congestion pricing, but also to acknowledge that they would be ready to implement the plan if it was un-paused.

Congestion pricing was expected to bring in billions of dollars for the Transit Authority, which was going to be used for minor and major repairs and projects.

The board held committee meetings Monday and many expressed concern over the ability to even keep up with routine maintenance without that cash coming in.

On Wednesday, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber will lay out the projects that will be deprioritized to compensate for the loss.

Those projects being deprioritized will likely include the Second Avenue Subway extension, accessibility projects, and signal modernization.

"The biggest concern is that we're going to run short, making sure that we can cover the most critical of repairs and maintenance investments to just keep the system running," said Samuel Chu, MTA board member. "And we're really going to have to, you know, look at this with scrutiny to make sure we're making the right decisions."

"To see it all delayed is very depressing," said David Jones, MTA board member. "You look at what happened to New Jersey Transit because of the heat wave, these systems have to be invested in to sustain themselves."

Mayor Eric Adams, who said the city will crack down on double-parked vehicles and other things that slow down traffic while the pause is in effect, also acknowledged the MTA's needs for revitalization.

"A lot of that traffic happened because of COVID, and because people stopped feeling safe on the subway system. We're going to turn that around, that should be the primary commute for New Yorkers. We're going to do our role and I have faith in the governor and the team in Albany to do their role up in Albany," Adams said.

A protest is expected outside MTA headquarters with transit and climate advocates demanding governor un-pause congestion pricing.

