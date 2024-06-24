MTA committee meetings to discuss delayed congestion pricing and pause on some projects

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the first time since congestion pricing was delayed, the MTA is holding its monthly committee meetings on Monday.

Now members have to prioritize what transit projects to focus on because they're losing out on revenue.

While congestion pricing is paused the MTA may have to pause some major projects.

Monday's meeting will likely reveal which ones will be impacted.

Congestion pricing was set to bring the Transit Authority approximately $1 billion annually to support a $15 billion in capital investment.

Officials had been relying on that cash flow to fund major projects and even minor ones.

So now the board, along with MTA construction leaders, will have to make some big decisions.

We already know some of what could be on the chopping block like potential signal upgrades across the system, train car improvements, and other repairs.

One big one is a confirmed pause on the expansion of the 2nd Avenue subway, a project announced just this past year to much fanfare, half of which would have been funded by a federal grant.

Governor Kathy Hochul spoke on her goal to make sure the work gets done, one way or another.

"There are other funding sources, I want to do the 2nd Avenue subway," Hochul said. "I want all the improvements that have been promised to New Yorkers based on the bonding off this $1 billion. But, we are capable of this. I support the MTA, I bailed out the MTA last year, no one can question my commitment to this lifeline."

MTA committee meetings will be held throughout the morning and afternoon Monday.

Many board members are frustrated by the pause on congestion pricing, and a full board meeting will be held on Wednesday.

