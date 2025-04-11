Authorities search for answers in deadly NYC tourist helicopter crash

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The NTSB is on the way to investigate the deadly helicopter crash into the Hudson River that killed six people.

A family of five from Spain, along with the helicopter's 36-year-old pilot, perished in the crash on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, divers are expected to return to the water near the ventilation pier to search for any remaining wreckage.

The Jersey City Police Department initially led the investigation, but that is expected to be turned over to the NTSB upon their arrival.

The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. on the Jersey City side of the Hudson.

Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Barcelona, Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children, ages 4, 5, and 11, were killed in the crash, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a post to X that the news was "devastating." He added, "Five Spaniards from the same family, three of them children, and the pilot have lost their lives. An unimaginable tragedy."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters.

The FAA believes the helicopter is a Bell 206 and appears to have taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59 p.m. It went up to the George Washington Bridge before turning back south along the Jersey side of the river.

It went off radar at 3:25 p.m.

Dan Krauth has more on the flight path of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River.

A video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter breaking apart and crashing into the water. Officials say the helicopter hit the water inverted, without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade.

Video shows the moments before a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River.

Witnesses describe the helicopter's plunge into the Hudson

For witnesses, it turned out to be a memory full of horror.

"I watched it fall out of the sky! I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river," said Dani Horbiak, who saw the crash from her apartment window.

"It sounded like a sonic boom on my right and so I look up and literally I see a helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off and this guy was going straight into the water and nothing came up afterwards," said a witness named Max.

CeFaan Kim has more from witnesses in Thursday's deadly helicopter crash.

Officials say the entire flight lasted 18 minutes, before witnesses say it took an upside-down nosedive.

"It just kind of fell apart, and it was the most terrifying thing that we ever witnessed," Rajany said.

"I heard some crackling, looked up and then just saw a plane falling apart," said witness Bruce Wall. "And then maybe 15 feet in the air after the tail came off, broke off, and then the plane just sort of tumbled into the water with the propeller still in the air."

FDNY and NYPD divers were in the water almost immediately and assisted in the recovery.

Four of the victims were declared dead at the scene, and two victims were sent to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Jersey City Medical Center, where the passengers were transported after the crash, tried as hard as they could, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," Mayor Eric Adams said.

What may have caused the crash

A crane vessel hoisted the crumpled wreckage of the helicopter out of the Hudson and onto a barge Thursday night.

Fulop said the main body of the aircraft is in the Army Corps of Engineers facility on Chapel Avenue, however major parts of the aircraft have still not been recovered.

Police fished out chunks of jagged metal that washed up to the Jersey City shore, along with a life preserver, a seat and the personal effects of a family of five.

The NTSB will have to piece together what went wrong and what caused the rotors to break apart, dooming the 21-year-old helicopter and the six people aboard.

Video of the crash suggested that a "catastrophic mechanical failure" left the pilot with no chance to save the helicopter, said Justin Green, an aviation lawyer who was a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps, told the Associated Press.

It is possible the helicopter's main rotors struck the tail boom, breaking it apart and causing the cabin to free fall, Green said.

"They were dead as soon as whatever happened happened," Green said. "There's no indication they had any control over the craft. No pilot could have prevented that accident once they lost the lifts. It's like a rock falling to the ground. It's heartbreaking."

The accidents and the noise caused by helicopters have repeatedly led some community activists and officials to propose banning or restricting traffic at Manhattan heliports.

Fulop said tours are constant and occur in a busy and heavily trafficked area. He hopes this will increase the dialogue and decrease traffic.

"Hopefully, this brings some more attention to it, that the fact beyond just noise, you have real safety concerns," Fulop said.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joins Eyewitness News to discuss the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA says they are temporarily halting all operations around the Hudson River crash site.

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads from which business executives and others are whisked to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

At least 38 people have died in helicopter accidents in New York City since 1977. A collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson in 2009 killed nine people, and five died in 2018 when a charter helicopter offering "open door" flights went down into the East River.

New York Helicopters also owned a Bell 206 that lost power and made an emergency landing on the Hudson during a sightseeing tour in June 2013. The pilot managed to land safely and he and the passengers - a family of four Swedes - were uninjured. The National Transportation Safety Board found that a maintenance flub and an engine lubrication anomaly led to the power cutoff.

Thursday's crash was the first for a helicopter in the city since one hit the roof of a skyscraper in 2019, killing the pilot.

NewsCopter 7's John Del Giorno talks about the helicopter crash into the Hudson River and what investigators are focusing on.

