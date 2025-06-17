24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
3 of 4 detainees who escaped Delaney Hall immigration detention center back in custody: FBI Newark

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 3:00PM
According to authorities, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada have been found and arrested.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three of the four detainees who escaped an immigration detention center in New Jersey are back in police custody, FBI Newark announced.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday according to police.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken into custody June 13 and 18.

Officials are still searching for Andres Pineda-Mogollon, who is still on the run.

