3 of 4 detainees who escaped Delaney Hall immigration detention center back in custody: FBI Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three of the four detainees who escaped an immigration detention center in New Jersey are back in police custody, FBI Newark announced.
Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday according to police.
Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken into custody June 13 and 18.
Officials are still searching for Andres Pineda-Mogollon, who is still on the run.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.