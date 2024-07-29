SUV flips in air, lands into side of sleeping family's home on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people are injured after a car flipped in the air and landed on a home on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police responded to the scene on Great East Neck Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say 27-year-old Cristian Banega-Salmendares was driving a Dodge SUV when he lost control and went off the roadway. Officers say the car then struck a low concrete wall before flipping into the air and crashing into the home.

First responders transported Banega-Salmendares along with a married couple who lived in the house to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment.

Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Neighbors who have lived down the street for nearly four decades say speeding is a problem.

"That house was hit twice, I've had three cars come on my driveway, the car stopped one foot short of the house and from that direction, a young girl with very bad tires was speeding through the rain, went right into my driveway and destroyed my son's BMW," Gerry Sardelli said.

Another neighbor said crashes like this happen frequently.

"I'm not surprised there was an accident like this, and thank God nobody was killed."

