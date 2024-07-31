3-year-old in stable condition after falling out window of building in Flatbush

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.

The child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling out of a 5-story building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, police say.

The incident occurred at the building at 131 E. 21st Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Police say the child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.

The child was transported to Maimonides Medical Center where he's listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



