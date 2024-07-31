3-year-old in stable condition after falling out window of building in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling out of a 5-story building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, police say.
The incident occurred at the building at 131 E. 21st Street just before 8:45 p.m.
Police say the child was playing with the side panels of an air conditioning unit when he pushed on it, falling out of a window.
The child was transported to Maimonides Medical Center where he's listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube