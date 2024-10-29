37-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after being struck on Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 2 p.m.
It's not clear yet what led up to the crash.
No further details have been provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.