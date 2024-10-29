37-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after being struck on Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 2 p.m.

It's not clear yet what led up to the crash.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

