45-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens on Christmas night

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 45-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas night in Queens.

The victim was found in the intersection of 111th Avenue and 158th Street at around 9:35 p.m.

The woman, later identified as Antonina Freycinet, had injuries indicative of being hit by a car and later died at Jamaica Hospital.

No car was found and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say Freycinet lived down the block from where she was killed.

Few other details were released.

