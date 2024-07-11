NWS says 5 tornadoes touched down in western and central New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down in parts of western and central New York on Wednesday.

Officials say an EF-0 tornado with up to 85 mph winds ripped through an area south of Buffalo.

Officials say no one was hurt, but the storm destroyed a farm and left a wake of destruction in its path

Further south in Forestville, an EF-1 tornado touched down, leaving behind fallen trees, destroyed buildings, and debris in its path.

The National Weather Service issued 42 tornado warnings on Wednesday -- setting a new record.

