Family seeks refund after delayed flight caused them to miss 8-day cruise | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An $8,500 cruise sailed away without a Brooklyn family aboard all because their flight to Florida from John F. Kennedy Airport was delayed.

The airline said it was a crew issue, so the flight should have been refunded.

But instead, the airline refused a refund to the family.

That's when Nina Pineda and the 7 On Your Side team stepped in.

It was a 50th birthday and a college send off celebration that Tisha LaSaine had been saving a year for with her mom, twins first born who was off to his Junior year at Hampton College.

"I'm about family. I'm just about family," LaSaine said.

The family's dream trip turned into a nightmare, beginning with the flight departure for their week-long cruise out of Florida.

"We took off at 11:40 a.m. Our flight was scheduled for 9:54," Kaseem Miller, LaSaine's son said.

Delta Airlines stated in a flight cancellation email that the flight from JFK to Orlando was "delayed due to a crew issue."

The flight was supposed to land at 12:51 p.m., a few hours before their cruise departed Cape Canaveral's port at 3:30 p.m.

"I went to my mom and told her Mom I don't think we're going to make it," LaSaine said.

The family was so late, all they could do was stand on the dock and watch as the ship sailed away without them.

They got a refund from the cruise.

But when they tried to get their money back from Delta, they hit nothing but roadblocks.

"We missed the whole trip. That's a whole week. That's 8 days," Miller said.

"I think I cried more than the kids and it was for them," LaSaine said.

The heartbroken family turned around and flew right back to New York. They asked for a flight refund for missing their vacation and were given an e-credit, which was only for the one way and $250 per person.

"I was like, that's a lot of money for me to lose that I put out in a few months," LaSaine said.

LaSaine had worked hard at her post office job for the trip. She sent the 7 On Your Side team a letter and we contacted Delta.

"I was happy, I was so happy," LaSaine said.

The airline issued the remaining balance for the full ticket refund which was $2,600.

The company said "Delta apologized for the delay that led to their circumstance."

