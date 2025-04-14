East Orange residents left without power for 10 days after car crashes into complex's electrical box

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents at an East Orange condo complex say they've been without power and heat for ten days after a car crashed into the condominium complex's electrical box.

The accident happened last Sunday in Sylvias condo complex on the corner of Prospect Street and Ely Place, a block from the East Orange Campus High School.

Police say a 39-year-woman was learning how to drive and was steering a Brooklyn man's car. Police said she crashed into a protective steel pole with enough force to bend it sideways before taking out the entire electrical box, powering six row houses, off a brick wall.

That's the last time more than 20 residents had heat or power.

The Emergency Management coordinator for East Orange was on the scene assessing the damage.

"We are working with a contractor and public service to get power back on," said David Williams, East Orange Emergency Management Coordinator. "Most of the people are with friends and family or hotels at this point."

PSE &G says it can't restore power until the Homeowners Association for the Upsalla Heights Condominiums has an electrician carefully repair the damage which caused a fire inside one of the townhouses.

"The one at the end unit, he started to get some sort of fire going on in his home," said one resident. "So, they had to shut everything down, and everyone had to find places to live."

The displaced residents could be back in their homes by the end of the week.

According to the East Orange Mayor's Office, they sorted out a delay with the police report, and now a private company has been secured to make repairs and have the heat operational.

Residents confirmed that the electrician will be working on it as soon as Tuesday.

They are also hoping to go after the driver's insurance to help pay for the repairs.

Kemberly Richardson was there as she landed with Plucky back in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.