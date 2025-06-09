7 On Your Side's tips to avoid moving scams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the most popular time of the year to "get a move on."

But before you trust all your stuff to a mover, you need a checklist from 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda with 7 tips to avoid moving scams.

We have seen it all, from no show to contents being held hostage until customers pay a way jacked up price.

So before you trust someone with all your stuff, here's some common moving cons and how to avoid them.

"You have to check if they're licensed. Go to our website its very simple and straightforward," said Vilda Vera Mayuga, New York City's Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner.

Interstate movers must be licensed by the DMV.

Intrastate mover need a state license.

If a mover shows up in a rental that's a red flag.

If a mover refuses to do an in-home estimate that's also a warning.

DCWP says moving issues top the list of complaints every month.

"You have to read your contract carefully," Mayuga said. "We move to fast and we don't look at everything it important to know, don't give money up front."

If a moving company asks for a huge deposit first, that's a red flag. They could get the money and no-show.

If a mover refuses to provide proof of insurance, that's a red flag.

Remember, your homeowners insurance may cover a move or you can purchase extra insurance. If you don't, typical moving contracts only pay you based on the weight of the damaged article which turns out to be pennies on the dollar for your most precious possessions.

Don't pack jewelry or valuable heirlooms and artwork.

But do get at least three binding estimates in writing to compare.

Beware of the bait and switch.

A price that way cheap to hook you, then a demand for fees and upcharges.

Always research and check for complaints with a reputable independent resource, or better yet get a recommendation from friends or realtors.

"Pay attention, do not pay more. If they have concerns, please do reach out to us," Mayuga said.

The big takeaway:

If you feel like you've been scammed, report it in the city to 311 or to your state's consumer affairs department. You might be entitled to recover some money. Don't delay disputes you have a small window, like 90 days, so open those boxes and check for damages.

For more information visit: https://www.nyc.gov/site/dca/index.page

