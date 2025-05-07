BreakingAccuWeather: AM shower in spots
Woman stabbed to death in Paterson apartment, officials say

ByLucy Yang
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 1:00AM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman who was well-known on her street was stabbed to death in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was stabbed multiple times in her apartment on Cianci Street around 2 p.m.

Neighbors said the woman had a boyfriend but lived alone.

"She's a good lady, she has no enemies," Mary Casiano said.

Officials said when police arrived they found her with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I came out and saw the police but I don't know what happened," a neighbor said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.


