75 stray dogs and cats rescued from power outage in Puerto Rico get news homes in NJ

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- 75 stray dogs and cats rescued from the power outages in Puerto Rico touched down in Morristown, New Jersey to find forever homes.

It's part of The Sato Project's latest "Freedom Flight."

Puerto Rico is home to an estimated 650,000 stray dogs, known locally as "satos," which is slang for stray.

The dogs and cats were met at the airport by their new adopted or foster families.

The Sato Project has been rescuing abused and abandoned dogs on the island for 13 years.

