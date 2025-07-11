8 hurt after MTA bus crashes into pole in Flushing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Flushing, Queens, injuring eight people.

It happened at 57th Road and Main Street at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Seven passengers and the bus driver were taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens for non-life threatening injuries.

An official said that there was no obvious reason for the bus to jump the curb and take down the pole, other than inattentive driving.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

