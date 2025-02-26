NJDOT investigation into I-80 sinkholes reveals at least 90 locations also at risk

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- In wake of the massive sinkholes that have opened up over the past few weeks on parts of I-80 in Morris County, New Jersey, the state's Department of Transportation says it's now investigating up to 90 different locations that could cause a risk to drivers, and crews are working around the clock to repair the damaged roads.

Drivers using I-80 will have to endure detours for several more weeks as the New Jersey Department of Transportation continues to repair a large sinkhole that opened up earlier this month.

Commuter Alert: Wharton, New Jersey Mayor says part of I-80 will remain closed for at least three weeks.

"You have to put up with what it is. It is what it is," said one Morris County resident.

Over the weekend, NJDOT performed advanced scanning and testing on I-80 westbound, and further eastbound.

They found 90 locations that need to be investigated -- areas that could turn into sinkholes or depressions down the line.

The sinkhole opened up on the east bound lanes near Exit 34 on February 10, and at the time, it was about 11 feet wide and four feet deep.

It opened up just about 75 feet away from the spot of a previous sinkhole from December.

"Morris County is filled with mine shafts from pre-Revolutionary War days," said Morris County resident Sharon Orosz. "There have been many sinkholes throughout Morris County."

NJDOT says it's making progress toward stabilizing the road, with two drill rigs working 24 hours a day.

The areas identified in the latest testing need to be drilled and filled with grout, which is a time consuming process.

As of Tuesday, 43 of the locations were drilled and 31 had been filled with grout.

Once emergency repairs are complete, NJDOT will be installing a system that monitors surface and underground conditions that can sense any changes.

"It is unfortunate. I think the police are doing as much as they can do to change traffic signals," Orosz said. "People are just going to have to get used to it. You have to be safe."

There are officers in the area to help with traffic flow due to the detours.

As of now, there is no exact date when the lanes will reopen.

NJDOT says they are working as quickly and safely as possible.

