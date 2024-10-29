Daughter surprises 84-year-old dad, lifelong Yankees fan, with World Series tickets

The daughter got the inspiration after her dad's excitement over the Yankees winning the ALCS.

BRONX (WABC) -- Joe Baal was 8 years old when he went to his first New York Yankees game in 1948.

On Tuesday night, 76 years after that first game, Baal will attend his first-ever World Series game with his daughter to watch his beloved Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series.

Baal's daughter, Jaymie DePalo, surprised her dad with World Series tickets last week after friends, family and strangers stepped up to make his dream come true.

DePalo, 36, who lives near her dad in Tampa, Florida, said she and her three siblings grew up following the Yankees because of Baal.

She said she got the idea after seeing his excitement when the Yankees won the ALCS Championship.

After posting her wish on social media, donations poured in so they could fly Baal up from Florida.

Baal's first game was with his own dad.

He got to see Babe Ruth being celebrated shortly before the Yankees legend died.

She said if anyone deserves this treat- it's her dad.

Baal was retired and living in Florida during the 9/11 attacks. He returned to New York for several months to help with recovery efforts.

Baal is a retired FDNY firefighter.

