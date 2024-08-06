9 family members of Bridgeport, CT custodian killed in SUV crash in Florida, mayor says

Palm Beach County, Florida -- A Bridgeport, Connecticut custodian is mourning the tragic loss of 9 family members, including six children who were killed after an SUV overturned in a Florida canal, authorities said.

Mayor Ganim and Dr. Carmela Levy-David have issued statements regarding the tragic incident involving nine family members of a Bridgeport Board of Education custodial staff member:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that one of our cherished custodial staff members has suffered an unimaginable loss. Nine members of their family were tragically killed in a car accident out of state. On behalf of the entire Bridgeport Public Schools community, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to our colleague and their family during this incredibly challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this profound grief. We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy of our staff member and their family. In moments like these, it is crucial to provide them the space and time they need to mourn and heal. Bridgeport Public Schools is committed to supporting our employee in every possible way. We are here to offer any assistance and comfort they may need during this period. Together, as a community, we stand with our colleague, offering our prayers, support, and love."

Mayor Ganim stated, "On behalf of the City of Bridgeport, I want to express our deepest condolences to the custodial staff member who lost their family members during a tragic accident. The amount of grief that comes from losing a loved one is never easy, and unfortunately, this instance calls for an unparalleled amount of sorrow as multiple losses have taken place. All our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the custodial staff member and the rest of their family as they embark on a mournful journey toward healing. The City of Bridgeport echoes the sentiments made by Dr. Carmela-Levy David and we encourage all to allow the custodial staff member enough space to heal and grieve at this time."

A lone survivor who was injured in the crash remains hospitalized, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday evening in Palm Beach County. At approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal near Belle Glade, authorities said. First responders found a vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes.

The 2023 Ford Explorer was carrying four adults and six children had been traveling westbound on Hatton Highway when, "for undetermined reasons," the driver failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's accident report. The vehicle went off the roadway onto the shoulder before hitting a guardrail and overturning in the canal, according to the accident report.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Six others were transported to a local hospital, including two via helicopter, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Five people subsequently died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The deceased victims included six children -- a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, two 5-year-old boys, an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy -- according to the accident report. Three women -- ages 21, 30, and the 56-year-old driver -- were also killed, according to the accident report.

The lone surviving passenger was a 26-year-old who suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized, according to the accident report.

"We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims including babies," the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident."

According to Ford dealership websites, 2023 Explorers have a maximum capacity of seven. The crash report said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts or using child restraints.

Officials said at least two victims were from Bridgeport, Connecticut, while at least one other was from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Fire rescue personnel, including divers, along with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene, officials said.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.