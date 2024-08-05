9/11 families call on President Biden to set trial for terror attacks mastermind

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- 9/11 families and lawmakers will be calling for the alleged mastermind of the terror attacks to face the death penalty.

The call comes after Khalid Sheik Mohammed and two of his accused co-conspirators agreed to a plea deal that took the death penalty off the table last week.

That deal has since been revoked.

It has been 23 years since the terror attacks on America took place but today, congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis will join 9/11 families still waiting for justice. They're calling on the Biden-Harris administration to pursue the death penalty and immediately set a new trial date in the case against the alleged mastermind and his associates behind 9/11.

Now that the deal is off the table after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin annulled the agreement, Sheikh Mohammed could again face the death penalty.

Families of 9/11 victims, survivors and the FDNY Union were among those outraged over the news that three of the five 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay had even reached a plea agreement with prosecutors of the US government. shares more on the reversal of this plea deal and what this means for the future of the

"So the rejection of these plea deals means it goes back to trial process. That process will be long. It will be drawn out and it probably won't see a jury until 2026," retired Colonel Steve Ganyard said in an interview.

While it has been 23 years since the attack, Mohammad has never seen trial because of how he was treated while in CIA custody. He saw at least 183 rounds of waterboarding according to his legal team.

