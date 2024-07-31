September 11th defendants including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad reach plea deal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three of the five 9/11 defendants, including mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The trial of the five 9/11 conspirators has been stuck in legal delays for a very long time.

No details about the specific terms and conditions of the pre-trial agreement were made public by Pentagon officials.

The other two conspirators who have agreed to the agreement aside from Khalid Shaikh Mohammad are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

The three accused were initially charged jointly and arraigned on June 5, 2008, and then were again charged jointly and arraigned a second time on May 5, 2012, in connection with their alleged roles in the September 11th attacks against the U.S.

The defendants are all being held at Guantanamo Bay.

