ABC announces much-anticipated 2025 midseason series premiere dates

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,' 'American Idol,' 'Will Trent,' 'The Rookie' and more to return to screens in 2025

Photo Credits (clockwise from top left): "American Idol" (Disney/Eric McCandless), "Will Trent" (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.), "Shifting Gears" (Disney/Mike Taing), "The Rookie" (Disney/Mike Taing)*

LOS ANGELES -- Today, ABC announced its slate of 2025 midseason premiere dates, featuring the long-awaited return of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," the premiere of the next season of "The Bachelor," a continuation of ABC's iconic Thursday night lineup and more.

In 2025, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" makes its long-awaited return to ABC Thursday, Jan. 2. The new iteration, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin-co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, will be followed by the exclusive broadcast premiere of season two of the Emmy Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy "Only Murders in the Building."

"Will Trent" premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, followed by the midseason return of "High Potential" and a new season of "The Rookie."

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in new comedy series "Shifting Gears" premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8, followed by the highly anticipated "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover episode, which kicks off the Emmy Award-winning series' midseason return. New episodes of "Celebrity Jeopardy!," hosted by Ken Jennings, and "What Would You Do?" round out the evening.

"NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" returns for select Saturdays beginning Jan. 25 (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors). The full ABC/ESPN NBA schedule can be found here.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Grant Ellis begins his journey on "The Bachelor," followed by the exclusive broadcast debut of season one of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

ABC News' "Scamanda" and Hulu's "Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini" will air beginning Thursday, Jan 30, before the fan-favorite drama series "9-1-1," "Doctor Odyssey" and "Grey's Anatomy" return to the iconic Thursday night lineup on March 6.

The search for a superstar begins when "American Idol" premieres Sunday, March 9, with Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest a remarkable 20 years after she claimed the title. "The $100,000 Pyramid" has been renewed for season eight and will join the Sunday night lineup following "Idol."

The farewell season of "The Conners" will return in March 2025.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and "Press Your Luck" will also return in the new year. Airdates to be announced at a later date.

ABC midseason primetime schedule premiere dates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

THURSDAY, JAN 2

8:00 p.m. - "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m. - "Only Murders in the Building" (Broadcast Season Two Premiere - two hours)

SUNDAY, JAN 5

7:00 p.m. - "AFV" (Midseason Return)

8:00 p.m. - The Wonderful World of Disney

TUESDAY, JAN 7

8:00 p.m. - "Will Trent" (Season Three Premiere)

9:00 p.m. - "High Potential" (Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. - "The Rookie" (Season Seven Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN 8

8:00 p.m. - "Shifting Gears" (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m. - "Abbott Elementary" (Midseason Return)

9:02 p.m. - "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (Season Three Premiere)

10:02 p.m. - "What Would You Do?" (Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN 17

8:00 p.m.- "Shark Tank" (Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JAN 25

8:00 p.m. - "NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns"

8:30 p.m. - Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

MONDAY, JAN 27

8:00 p.m. - "The Bachelor" (Season 29 Premiere - two hours)

10:01 p.m. - "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" (Broadcast Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN 30

9:00 p.m. - "Scamanda" (Series Premiere)

10:00 p.m. - "Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini" (Broadcast Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, MAR 6

8:00 p.m. - "9-1-1" (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. - "Doctor Odyssey" (Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy" (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, MAR 9

8:00 p.m. - "American Idol" (Season Eight Premiere - two hours)

10:00 p.m. - "The $100,000 Pyramid" (Season Eight Premiere)

