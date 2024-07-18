Access to Grand Central Terminal restricted ahead of planned pro-Palestinian protest

MIDTOWN, Manahttan (WABC) -- Access to Grand Central Terminal's main concourse is being restricted on Thursday afternoon because of a planned pro-Palestinian protest.

There was an increased police presence outside after the MTA was made aware of plans for a protest at 5:30 p.m.

The terminal has been the scene of disruptive pro-Palestinian protests in the past, so only commuters are being let inside the terminal.

The MTA is telling people to leave extra time to catch their trains.

It is also advising commuters to check for scheduling updates on their phones.

