Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's Jeep listed on eBay; proceeds to go to ex-wife

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- "If you're a true crime buff," the eBay listing for this 1972 military-style Jeep AMC reads, "this Jeep and trailer have quite a history."

The Vietnam-era vehicle was formerly owned by accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, and all proceeds will go to his ex-wife Asa Ellerup, her attorney Robert Macedonio confirmed.

Heuermann, an architect who lived with his wife and two children in Massapequa Park, was arrested on July 13, 2023 and charged with the murders of seven women whose remains were found on Long Island between 1993 and 2011: Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As for Heuermann's Jeep, bidding ends in roughly six days.

The listing has been viewed close to 900 times in the last 24 hours, and 30 bids have driven the price to $5,100 (as of Tuesday afternoon).