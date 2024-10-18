Federal prosecutors ask judge to deny Mayor Eric Adams's bid to drop bribery charge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday urged a judge to reject the attempt by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to drop the bribery charge he faces, arguing the mayor had a "corrupt relationship" with a Turkish official.

"Adams claims that accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of benefits in exchange for pressuring a City agency is 'routine' and 'common.' But however routine that may have been for Adams, the law permits a jury to conclude that it was nonetheless illegal," prosecutors said.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and his attorney has argued the bribery count should be dismissed because the evidence does not support it.

"There was no quid pro quo. There was no, this for that," defense attorney Alex Spiro has said.

In response, federal prosecutors said there was a quid pro quo in which Adams took luxury travel from a foreign official in exchange for influencing the city's regulation of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

"Adams's claim that the indictment does not say what it literally recites fails on its face," prosecutors said in their reply brief.

"Adams pressured the FDNY to allow the Turkish House to open in time to be inaugurated by Turkey's President, even though the building had not yet received a fire safety inspection. In return, Adams got, among other things, over $12,000 in free airfare on a trip to Africa, an all-expense-paid night on the town in Istanbul, and various perks-including transportation, lodging, and a VIP suite in the Turkish Airline's business class lounge for his chief fundraiser."

